E Night At The Otters Is Happening This Weekend and #uOTTERbhere
Friday night, August, 13th, will be an awesome night to be at Evansville's Bosse Field. Not only are the Otters playing baseball against the Lake Erie Crushers, but it is also E Night At The Otters powered by the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership.
Besides watching the Evansville Otters in baseball action, there will be giveaways, inflatables, a coloring contest, clowns, photo-ops, fireworks, and more. Admission is FREE! Yep, E-Rep is covering the cost for the Friday, August 13th game.
The gates open at 5:30 pm and the game starts at 6:35 pm
E is for Everyone is an Evansville region initiative to create a platform where everyone can connect with someone or something new, find a way to contribute to the community, and celebrate together what makes our region great. - E Night At The Otters/Facebook Event page.