E Night At The Otters Is Happening This Weekend and #uOTTERbhere

Friday night, August, 13th, will be an awesome night to be at Evansville's Bosse Field. Not only are the Otters playing baseball against the Lake Erie Crushers, but it is also E Night At The Otters powered by the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership.

Besides watching the Evansville Otters in baseball action, there will be giveaways, inflatables, a coloring contest, clowns, photo-ops, fireworks, and more. Admission is FREE! Yep, E-Rep is covering the cost for the Friday, August 13th game.

The gates open at 5:30 pm and the game starts at 6:35 pm

After the game, there will be fireworks sponsored by Indiana 811.

Admission is FREE! You can pick up your free tickets at these participating locations.

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations (all)

Azzip Pizza locations (Pearl Drive, N First Ave, N Green River, Newburgh)

Newburgh Chandler Public Library (Bell Road location)

Princeton Public Library

Newburgh Chandler Public Library (Lakeshore Dr location)

Alexandrian Public Library, Mt. Vernon

Biscuit Belly, Burkhardt Rd

Chicken Salad Chic, Burkhardt Rd

REMEMBER, admission is FREE and your ticket qualifies you for giveaways at the game!

If you are looking for a great family-friendly event where you can enjoy baseball, being outside, Bosse Field, the very best ballpark food ever (not free), and Evan the Otter, then this is it. The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership is helping you celebrate Evansville and the Otters bigger and better than ever.

E is for Everyone is an Evansville region initiative to create a platform where everyone can connect with someone or something new, find a way to contribute to the community, and celebrate together what makes our region great. - E Night At The Otters/Facebook Event page.

The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) is a unified organization well-positioned to advance the interests of businesses, fueling economic and community growth in the Evansville region. - E-REP Facebook page

Interested in becoming a member? Get more info HERE . #StrongerTogether

