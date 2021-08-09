Win Tickets to 2021 Evansville Raptor Con
You know what summer 2021 really needs? An event where you can let your geek flag fly high - like some kind of pop culture comic convention. If only there were such an event coming up. Oh wait, there is! The first-ever Evansville Raptor Con is what I'm talking about. The two-day convention will include a bunch of celebrity guests, vendors, a cosplay contest, workshops, panels, and some yummy food trucks. In addition to all that, Raptor Con will also serve as a fundraiser for the Vanderburgh County Isaiah 117 House.
Evansville Raptor Con Details
Raptor Con is happening Saturday, August 21st, and Sunday, August 22nd at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Single-day tickets start at just $10, and 2-day passes start at $25. There are also VIP passes, family packs, and a special AGENT R Undercover Pass available. Get your tickets here.
The Raptor Con Cosplay Contest will hand out over $500 in prizes and will include the following categories.
- OVERALL BEST IN SHOW
- People's Choice
- Best Mash-Up
- Best Couple/Pair
- BEST KID COSPLAY (12 and Under)
- *Special (Suicide Squad Cosplay)
What about the vendors? Well, there are currently more than I can count. I mean, I CAN count them, but there I more than I care to count. What I'm trying to say is there are a whole bunch of them - see them all here. While you're walking around, checking out all of this geeky coolness, you can keep your belly full with food from Rock-A-Burger, Chef Bruce Li, Taco Bar, and Kool Shack.
How about those celebrity guests - who is going to be at Raptor Con? They've put together a pretty cool collection of folks you've seen all types of genres of movies and TV shows. Actors, stuntmen, professional wrestlers, pin-up girls, and more. Keep scrolling to see the current lineup (you never who they might add next).
Geek Out With These Celebrity Guests at Evansville Raptor Con
LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year