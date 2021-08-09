Dollar General Folding Chairs Recalled After Amputated Fingers Reported

There's a new recall out now that makes me cringe just thinking about it.

A new recall has been issued for folding chairs sold at Dollar General. First off, I come from a small town, and the Dollar General (or the DG as we call it) is life. It's such an underrated store. You can find so much in the DG cheaper than you would at say a Walmart. Not to mention, they sell things that you might not have even expected. Case in point: foldable lounge chairs.

While these foldable lounge chairs come at a reasonable price and are most likely more comfortable than you'd think, you might not want to try to buy one just yet. According to The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Dollar General has issued a recall of around 155,000 of its foldable loungers for a reason that will literally make you cringe. There have been reports of the chairs collapsing unexpectedly which has caused lacerations and (here's the cringeworthy part) finger amputations.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall involving the True Living Sling Loungers sold between January 2019 through September 2019. So far, there have been three reports of the sling loungers collapsing, which resulted in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints. Since these chairs have a history of collapsing unexpectedly, causing serious injuries, the company has decided to recall them.

If you have purchased one of the recalled sling loungers, The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that you should "immediately stop using the recalled sling loungers, cut the fabric of the chair rendering it unusable, and contact Dollar General to return the recalled loungers for a full refund of the purchase price."

For more information, you can see the full recall report here.

