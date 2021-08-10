New Ice Cream Shop Coming to Elberfeld

The town of Elberfeld will soon be the home of a brand new ice cream shop.

I have spent a lot of time in the little town of Elberfeld over the past year. It's a nice, quiet town in Warrick County. The town itself is great for families. It also has a lot of potential to grow and give even more to offer its residents. I always thought that it would be cool to have a few more options in terms of food there. Aside from a couple of places that serve food in town, residents have to either travel to Evansville or Boonville to go out to eat. However, there will be a new establishment coming to town that will allow folks in the area the opportunity to indulge their sweet tooth.

Elberfeld is getting an ice cream shop!

Elbie's Ice Cream, which will be located at the intersection of Front and Walnut Streets, across from the recently developed, Dollar General. It's a great location!

While we do not know much about Elbie's Ice Cream at this time, it's safe to assume that there will be a variety of ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, and other cool treats for families in the area to enjoy. No word yet if they will be serving any other food aside from ice cream. According to Elbie's Ice Cream's Facebook, more details will be coming soon.

As of this writing, there is no official opening date to the new ice cream shop in Elberfeld, but it IS coming! It'll be a great addition to Elberfeld. Even if you're not from the town, you might be in the area fishing at Blue Grass Fish and Wildlife, in Lynnville, or Chandler. You might as well swing by and cool off with some delicious ice cream when you're in the area and it opens up!

