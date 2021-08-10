Many students in the Tri-State will be returning to school this week. That means you will be seeing those school buses full of kids on the roadways. So it's a good time to get a little refresher when it comes to the rules of the road with school buses.

First off, it is ILLEGAL to run a school bus stop sign. Sometimes kids coming off the bus will cross in front of it and cross the street, that stop sign is there so all traffic stops to keep the kids safe. If you run the stop sign, you risk the chance of putting a child in danger and getting yourself a ticket. However, there ARE times where you can proceed past a school bus with its stop sign out in Indiana and Kentucky.

When To Stop For School Buses In Indiana:

Indiana State Police Sargent Todd Ringle took to Twitter to give you a friendly reminder about those school bus stop signs. It's something that everyone should be aware of by now, but it never fails, every year I see someone pass by a bus with the stop sign out. DON'T DO THAT! This is what you should do when a bus is stopped with the stop sign out:

When To Stop For School Buses In Kentucky:

As far as Kentucky laws regarding passing school busses with their stop signs out, the Owensboro Police Department posted a handy graphic to remind you about when you can and, more importantly, when you can't pass school busses. Take a look at these graphics so you know when to stop and when to proceed with caution when you see a school bus with its stop sign out.

Don't Forget School Zone Speed Limits!

Another thing to remember when driving is to slow down in school zones. The speed limit in a school zone is often reduced significantly during school hours or when children are present. Typically, those speed limits are 20 miles per hour and the school zones are marked with signs along the road. Law Enforcement Officers will be increasing patrols in school zones throughout Indiana and Kentucky.

So remember, slow down, watch for children, and stop for school buses. These are all things that every driver should know by now. However, we often hear of cases where drivers fail to do these things. Be smart out there! Don't be one of those drivers.

