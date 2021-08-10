Neighborhood ‘Karen’ Goes Viral After Taking Issue With Tigger Flag in Woman’s Front Yard

Another day, another Karen drama taking over the internet.

A video featuring an older woman (a "Karen," if you will) complaining about a flag featuring Winnie the Pooh's good friend Tigger on another woman's porch is currently going viral on TikTok.

Yes, you read that right. She was triggered by Tigger!

A Karen (so dubbed by social media) took issue with a flag featuring the universally beloved cartoon character. (Tiggers are wonderful things, after all.) The interaction was captured on TikTok user @TizzyBizzy92's Nest camera before being uploaded to the platform.

In the video, you can see the visibly bothered Karen knock on @TizzyBizzy92's door and launch into a whole spiel about the flag featuring the iconic, bouncing tiger.

"I wanna talk about this Tigger flag," the woman said. "I don't like it."

Instead of losing her cool, the TikTok user (whose real name appears to be Ambrosia) remarkably maintained her composure as the diatribe continued.

"I thought the American flag was real nice. I don't say nothing about the shrubbery being cut. I don't say nothing abut the back yard. But now, I don't like this," the woman continued said, adding that the decoration was "tacky."

Maybe this Karen's more of a Piglet stan? Or maybe she was kicked out of the Hundred Acre Wood once upon a time and still carries a grudge.

Either way, Ambrosia recognized that everyone (even a Karen) is entitled to their own opinions, even though the unidentified woman revealed how little she knew about local zoning laws.

"We have rules. I don't want to have to find out what they are, but I don't like that," she added.

The impressively calm TikTok user pointed out that they didn't have a local homeowner's association, which would enforce rules about what can be displayed in one's yard, but the Karen was not deterred.

"I'mma find out about it," she warned as she walked away.

In a second video, Ambrosia showed viewers the offensive flag in question. The colorful turquoise flag featuring Tigger is every bit as pleasant, charming and non-threatening as you'd expect.

In a third video that was uploaded after the original went viral and was covered by the news, Ambrosia revealed that the woman eventually apologized in her own way. Referring to it as a "drive-by apology," the previously offended woman repeatedly said she was sorry through the window of her car.

Of course, the laughable interaction spurred equally funny conversations on Twitter.

"Look out, they're comin' for Tigger and Winnie the Pooh next," one user warned.

"Are white women okay," another asked. Still others lauded the homeowner's patience under pressure.

Watch the original interaction and ensuing videos up top and check out some additional tweets about the incident below.