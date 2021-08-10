Evansville Area Dog Has Been In Shelter Over 1,460 Days (Yeah, That’s 4 Years)

This Evansville area dog has been in a local shelter for four years now. He is long overdue in finding his forever home.

We know that there are so many animals that are in shelters here in the Evansville area. It's a sad thing to see these dogs, cats, etc. having to call these shelters home. Don't get me wrong, all of the shelters here take great care of the animals and give them as much attention as possible, but it's not the same as them having a real home and family. It's even sadder to see an animal who has spent practically its whole life in a shelter.

Case in point, Harrison. He is a German shepherd mix, between 5 and 6 years old, and has been with PC Pound Puppies in Mount Vernon for four years now. Harrison has lived the majority of his life in a concrete kennel and no family. It's a sad thing to see. Just look at this face.

Brooke Hamby

I spoke with his foster, Brooke over the weekend about Harrison. She just picked him up last week and isn't sure how long she will be able to keep him. However, she wants to help make sure that Harrison finally finds his permanent home. She tells me that Harrison is a little apprehensive at first with men, but has improved his trust with them. It's quite possible that he had a bad experience before his time at PC Pound Puppies. Brooke says:

Since he's been in my home he has proven to be potty trained and walk on a leash well. He gets along with my dog and doesn't bother my pet rabbits. He loves belly rubs and walks but he is still learning how to play with toys. He learns quickly and knows how to sit and comes when you call his name. Overall he has amazing behavior.

While it's awesome that he is currently out of the shelter, there's still some work that needs to be done to get Harrison into his forever home. His "foster mom" has been a big blessing in Harrison's life and she is doing all she can to help make that happen for him. PC Pound Puppies recently posted about Harrison and his experience with his "foster mom".

I know that there are a lot of great people in the Evansville area who might be looking for a furry family member. It's time that Harrison finds one of those families. If you'd like to learn more about Harrison, and potentially give him that forever home, PC Pound Puppies has an application on their website for you to do just that. The application can be found by clicking here.

