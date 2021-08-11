Mike Owen spent (literally) two-thirds of his life working with young people - for 42 years, he was a coach and teacher at Evansville's Central High School. During that time he educated and mentored thousands of students, both on and off the field. Sadly, Coach Owen passed away in December of 2019.

What can you do to honor the legacy of a man who made such an impact on the past several generations, and generations to come? For Coach Owen, nothing seems more appropriate than to name the Central High School football field after him, and the timing is perfect considering Central just received brand new turf for the football field.

The EVSC Foundation has teamed up with a committee of faculty and alumni from Central High School to help raise the $50,000 needed to add Coach Owen's name to the football field. Robert Zoss, Committee Chair, had this to say about Coach Owen...

Coach Mike Owen was truly a special man who touched a lot of people’s lives in a positive way. The opportunity to name Central’s football field after him lets us honor his legacy every time an activity takes place at the stadium. Mike was all about teamwork. I’m hoping our team of supporters pulls together to make this happen.

This campaign has just begun, and the committee is asking the community to help reach their goal. In the event that more money is raised than is needed to change the turf, all extra funds will go to Central High School to support both academic and athletic programs.

If you would like to make a donation to help honor Coach Owen and support Central High School, you can mail it to the EVSC Foundation at 951 Walnut St., Evansville, IN 47713 (if paying by check, note “Owen Campaign” in the memo). You can also make a donation online. The EVSC Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization as recognized by the IRS.