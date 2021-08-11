Twilight Canoe and Dinner Event Happening on Indiana’s Blue River August 14th

How would you like to spend the evening canoeing on the Blue River and ending the trip with a delicious dinner? Sounds like a super fun time to me! This Saturday, August 14th you can do just that!

Cave Country Canoes are no strangers to fun events on the Blue River. If you're ever looking for a fun way to enjoy nature, and get out on the river they are the place to go! They have a unique event coming up on August 14th where you can canoe to a delicious dinner for two. It's called Twilight Canoe and Dinner for two, you'll start canoeing around 3PM and the canoe trip is about 4 hours to your dinner destination. Here's what Cave Country Canoes say about the event:

Join us with your loved one for an evening on the river. Enjoy one of two trips and a romantic dinner for two on the beautiful Blue River. There are two ways to enjoy twilight canoe and dinner for two. Take a 7-mile, 4-hour canoe/kayak trip at 3 PM. Then join us for a dinner prepared onsite and served by Holts Cafe. Music with The Hill Figs in the River View Shelter House from 7:00 pm to 10 pm. OR: Enjoy a short leisurely paddle in our Millpond at 5 PM, the length and time of the trip are determined by you. Then join us for a dinner prepared onsite and served by Holts Cafe. Music with The Hill Figs in the River View Shelter House from 7:00 pm to 10 pm. Reservations are required for this trip. Please call 812-633-4806

Now, this definitely sounds like a super unique date night! I also like the idea of being able to canoe down the river later in the day when you won't get as sunburned. I haven't been canoeing down the Blue River in years! I really need to plan a trip and go sometime soon, because I remember it was a ton of fun, but one of the worst sunburns I ever got was on the Blue River, which was totally my fault for not applying sunscreen, so grab that SPF and hit the river!

