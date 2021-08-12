5th Annual Fly High Sky Car Show Happening This Saturday

The 5th annual #FlyHighSky Car Show in memory of Skylar Robinson will be coming up on August 14th. It will be a great time for adults and kids alike. The cool thing about the event is that the proceeds will benefit an EMS scholarship as well as doing other smaller things within the community to honor Sky.

Elizabeth Stewart

A little background on the event: Skylar Robinson passed away at age 15 in December of 2016 as a result of a car accident on just past Stevenson Station Road on Highway 62 in Warrick County. Since then, her friends and family have rallied together to find ways to honor Skylar's memory. Last year, they held the first Fly High Sky Car show and it was a huge success. Over 150 vehicles showed up! This year they plan on making it even bigger!

The event will take place this Saturday, August 14th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chandler Sports Park in Chandler, Indiana. Families can come out for a fun day of food, music, cars, trucks, Jeeps, Fire/EMS trucks, and more! There will be awards given out to vehicles in several different categories, as you can see in the flyer below.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and go until noon. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. in the categories listed in the flyer above. This will surely be a great event to check out on August 14th. Anyone and everyone are welcome to attend. If you have any questions about the event and vehicle registration, please call Josh Steward at 812-217-6290.

