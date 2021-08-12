Alive Community Outreach (Shaped by Faith)

Bob and Cheryl Russell are some of the hardest working people and missionaries I know. They have a huge heart to serve Jesus by serving others.

Bob is the Administrative Pastor and Co-Director of Alive Community Outreach at Church Alive, locate at 325 Carter Road. Cheryl is the Co-Director of Alive Community Outreach.

Cheryl worked as a children's Pastor for over thirty years and she also wrote several articles for a children's ministry magazine.

Bob is a hard worker, and he loves Jesus and serving others. He has an extra big heart for mission work! I loved hearing his testimony, it is powerful!

You can hear their story and find out how they are working with other outreach ministries in our community and in Peru.

