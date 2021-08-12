New Baseball Exhibit Open at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

I know that most schools are back in session but that doesn’t mean you can’t fit in a few more summer fun days with the kids. If you are looking for a quick last-minute weekend trip idea, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has a new exhibit for both young and old baseball lovers.

It is called “Baseball Boundary Breakers” and it highlights ballplayers who brought something new or unique to the game. So, you can expect to see players like Jackie Robinson, Roberto Clemente, and Jim Abbott, just to name a few. The exhibit also includes numerous unique items like signed baseballs, jerseys, and bats.

There are also plenty of interactive pieces to this exhibit. Kids and, yes, even your parents can test your pitching skills against a simulated big-league batter. Or figure out if you could make it at as a professional infielder with “Field the Ball”. There is something in this exhibit for everyone. You can learn a lot about baseball history and have some fun while doing so.

So, if you have some baseball lovers in your family, I am sure they would love to take a trip up to Indy to see “Baseball Boundary Breakers”. Plus, it will give you an excuse to check out the rest of the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, which is great. Summer isn’t fully over just yet. Give the kids one last thing to look forward to and this exhibit out.

