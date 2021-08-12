Willard Library Hosting Free Outdoor Movie Night September 11th

School is back in session and summer is winding down quicker than I think most of us would like, but it's not over yet (technically won't be until September 22nd when Fall officially begins). There are still several fun activities and events planned before the weather cools the whole family can enjoy, including Willard Library's outdoor movie night scheduled for Saturday, September 11th.

The event is open to the public and will be held on the lawn of the Library at the corner of First Avenue and Division Street. The evening's entertainment includes a showing of the 1988 animated classic, The Land Before Time, and will also include local food trucks, Fuego’s Taqueria, Sweet Dreams à la Mode, as well as a shaved ice stand. All will open and begin serving at 5:00 PM that evening.

In addition to the movie and the food, the Library will also have arts and crafts for the kids to create while they wait for the movie to start, along with an appearance by everyone's favorite local dinosaur, Beaux the Tyrannosaurus Rex at 6:15 who will gladly interact with the kids and be available for pictures.

The movie will begin at 7:30, and since it will be outside, make sure you bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on to enjoy the show. Parking will be available in the Berry Global parking lot next door to the Library at the corner of First Ave and Franklin Street.

If it's been a hot minute since you've seen The Land Before Time, or you've never seen it before, here's the trailer to give you an idea of what you're in for.

[Source: Willard Library]