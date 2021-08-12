Willy Wonka-Themed Hotel Room With Lickable Wallpaper & Chocolate Baths

This hotel room might sound like "a world of pure imagination", but I can assure you, it is real life.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is one of the most beloved movies of all time. Believe it or not, the movie is celebrating its 50th anniversary! Can you believe it's been 50 years since we saw Charlie win the golden ticket and make his way to the chocolate factory that every kid dreamed of visiting?

To honor the 50th anniversary of the movie, the Chocolate Box, which is a chocolate-themed hotel in Bournemouth., on the southern coast of England is opening up a Willy Wonka-Themed hotel room that will make you feel like you're staying in the magical factory itself.

According to LateRooms.com, who partnered with the Chocolate Box to create this hotel room, the Willy Wonka-themed room will feature all things Wonka-inspired. We're talking about things like a chocolate fountain with fruit and marshmallows, jars of Everlasting Gobstoppers, gumballs, other chocolates, candies, and to top it all off, the room itself will feature LICKABLE WALLPAPER!

LateRooms.com

Now, I know what you're thinking: "Who in their right mind would lick wallpaper that who knows has licked before them?!"

LateRooms.com assures guests that the lickable wallpaper is changed out between guests. But the Willy Wonka fun doesn't end there...

For an additional cost, you can soak in a chocolate-filled bathtub. I'm not sure that I'd really want to bathe in chocolate, but if you're staying in a Willy Wonka-inspired hotel room, you have to take advantage of the full experience, right?

LateRooms.com

As simplistic as it is, do you want to know what my favorite part of this hotel room is? The room key.

In the movie, what did the children who won the contest have to have to get into the chocolate factory? A golden ticket! That's exactly what you have to have to get into this hotel room, as the hotel room’s key card will be a golden ticket!

According to LateRooms.com, other amenities to the Willy Wonka hotel room include "chocolate-scented toiletries, a king-size memory foam bed with Egyptian cotton bedding and sumptuous purple robes and slippers resembling the blazer worn by Wonka himself."

It's actually not that expensive to stay there, either. It's about 277 bucks a night. But chocolate baths are an extra $208 per bath...so you will probably only want to take one.

So, if you're planning a trip to England anytime soon, you could always stay here. You can find out more about this Willy Wonka-themed hotel room by clicking here.

