Warrick County Humane Society is in Need of Puppy Food

If you're looking for a way to help out a local animal shelter, but maybe you aren't in a place to foster or adopt, this is one way you can help! The Warrick Humane Society took to Facebook to ask for donations of dry puppy food.

Here's what their Facebook post said about the type of food and how to donate it:

NOM, NOM, NOM! The puppies in our care eat a lot! WHS Supporters, we are in need of dry puppy food again. Our preferred brands are Taste of the Wild, Blue Buffalo and 4Heath. Any high-quality puppy food free of corn and fillers is great though! If you are able to help us, you may drop off anytime between 8 AM and 4 PM. If it is outside of those hours, we have a bench by the front door where it can be left.

Who knew so many little pups could be so hungry! If you'd like to help them out the Warrick Humane Society is located at 5722 Vann Rd in Newburgh. You can stop by with dry puppy food donations anytime during regular business hours. If you aren't in the area, but still want to help, you can always make a monetary donation to the Warrick Humane society online, here.

If you're in the market for a new furry family member, there's also plenty of adoptable pets at the Warrick Humane Society waiting to meet you. They're currently operating on an appointment basis for adoptions. So if you are interested in learning more about that, you can check out the Warrick Humane Society website, by clicking here.

