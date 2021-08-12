Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Indiana Or Is That Just A Myth?

For some reason, I was always under the impression that driving barefoot in Indiana is illegal. But is it really? I did a little digging to find out.

Maybe I am not the only one who had this idea in their head that driving barefoot is illegal. It's been something that people have thought about for years. Whether it be because a driver's ed instructor said that or maybe a parent or grandparent told you. In fact, I had this very conversation today with someone. They were driving and wanted to kick their shoes off after a hard day at work. Before they did, they asked if it was actually illegal to drive barefoot. I assumed it was, but didn't actually have an answer for certain. So, I did a little Googling and found out the answer for them.

In many states, driving barefoot is generally considered an unsafe practice. Perhaps it was somehow ingrained in us to drive with our shoes on and that driving barefoot is bad. While it may be unsafe, does that mean it's illegal? Not necessarily.

Is Driving Barefoot Illegal In Indiana?

Indiana happens to be one of those states where driving barefoot is considered an unsafe practice. While individual cities or towns may have laws against it in some areas, it is NOT illegal to drive barefoot in the state of Indiana, according to BankRate.com.

That being said, while you can legally drive barefoot in the state of Indiana, according to The Bumper, you can be ticketed for careless driving if you are in an accident while driving without shoes on.

Why Is Driving Barefoot Considered Unsafe?

So, it's not illegal to drive barefoot in Indiana, but it is considered unsafe. There are a few reasons why that is true including bare feet may not have the same braking force as feet that are wearing a solid pair of shoes, and they could slip off of the pedal more easily. On the other hand, driving with flip-flops or heels on is extremely hazardous, so it might be wiser to drive barefoot.

Either way, just be safe on the roadways. While driving with a decent pair of shoes on is ideal, you won't be getting ticketed in Indiana for driving barefoot.

(H/T- BankRate.com and The Bumper)

