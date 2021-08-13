Boonville Police Department Looking to Hire New Patrol Officers

Do you or someone you know have a desire to serve and protect the community? Are you the type who runs toward danger without thinking while everyone else is running away? If the answer to both those questions is, "yes," then the Boonville Police Department would like to chat with you about becoming a patrol officer.

I like to give Boonville a hard time because that's where my wife and our own Travis Sams is from, plus my in-laws still live there, and frankly, it amuses me. But, in all seriousness, it's a great town. My wife teaches there, and my kids have always gone to school there. It's a tight-knit community with its own special small-town charm.

That doesn't mean it's perfect. Like any town or city, sometimes things or people get a little out of control or make a poor decision that requires the police department to get involved to keep residents safe. That's where you could come in.

If you're between the ages of 21 and 39, you're a citizen of the U.S., have a high school diploma or the equivalent of one, with no felony convictions, and can pass a general aptitude and agility test, you're exactly the type of person the Boonville Police Department would like to speak with.

While the Department prefers applicants who are academy certified, anyone who meets most of the criteria mentioned in the previous paragraph is welcome to apply.

For the complete list of benefits, and the application you'll need to fill out first, visit the Boonville Police Department website.

