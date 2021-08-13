If you're like me, you can't seem to get enough of Mexican food. This restaurant is exactly what people like you and I need in our lives.

I know that buffets sometimes get a bad rap from people, but I love them. Let's be honest, when you go to a restaurant, sometimes one plate just isn't enough. Buffets allow you to eat as much as you want. Something about "all-you-can-eat" just makes me happy. As you know, there are all kinds of buffets in the Tri-State area, from Amish buffets to Chinese buffets. I always thought that it would be cool if there was a buffet designed specifically for Mexican food. Turns out, there is...you just have to take a little road trip to try it out.

Located about an hour south of Nashville is El Cruzero Restaurant, a Mexican restaurant with an all-you-can-eat buffet. If you're planning on going to Tennessee, this would be a great place to stop by and have a plate (or two) to eat.

Get our free mobile app

El Cruzero offers their all-you-can-eat buffet every day with lunch at $6.99 and dinner at $9.99 Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday, lunch and dinner are $11.99 Not a bad price to eat all you want. Oh, and on Saturday and Sunday, they also have a breakfast buffet for $6.99. They also offer a regular menu for those looking for something specific.

A buffet full of Mexican food?! Dreams really do come true!

I did some searching on Google, and as far as I can tell, this is probably one of the closest Mexican buffets to the Evansville area. I hope that we can get one of our beloved Mexican restaurants in the Tri-State to see this and start a buffet of their own. I'd be there all of the time! I don't know who I need to talk to to make this happen, but I'm more than happy to do so!

How To Make Chi Chi's Fried Ice Cream Step by step instructions on how to make the beloved Mexican restaurant inspired dessert.

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.

Indiana Man Brings Private Hibachi Experience To Your House Private Hibachi party in your backyard, garage, or home.

Feast Your Eyes: 20 Tri-State Restaurants Diners Drive-Ins and Dives Should Feature