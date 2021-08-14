The Most Common Superstitions in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

Today is Friday the 13th, which is a most superstitious day for some people. Are you superstitious? I don't think I am, but then I always throw salt over my shoulder when I knock over the salt shaker, and I make it a point to not walk under ladders, so I think maybe I am a tad superstitious (but like unconsciously). So what are the most common superstitions in the Tri-State? I did some digging and found out.

According to PaysBig.com they analyzed Google searches from all 50 states to find out which superstitions are the most common. They found about 65% of Americans are superstitious and about 83% believe in good luck, but only 50% believe in bad luck. This sounds like most people are glass-half-full kind of folks.

Here are the most common superstitions in the Tri-State:

Indiana-Lucky's Rabbit Foot

Kentucky- Throw Salt Over Shoulder

Illinois- Good Luck Horseshoe

If you want to see what is the most popular superstition in each state you can check out the full list here.

So why is Friday the 13th so unlucky?

Since we're talking about superstitions, why is this date considered unlucky? Turns out there are a few reasons for that. According to History.com part of the reason people may be afraid of Friday the 13th, has more to do with the number 13, as it's been seen as an "unlucky" number for some reason. They believe part of it has to do with the fact it comes after 12, which 12 seems to show up a lot in our culture. Think 12 days of Christmas, 12 months in a year, 12 zodiac signs, etc.

History.com also points out that the association of Friday with the 13th date dates back before the infamous slasher movie, and actually to the early 1900's. In 1907 a novel titled Friday, the Thirteenth by Thomas William Lawson came out, and it tells the story of a stockbroker who uses superstition to create chaos on Wall Street. Then of course that's followed by the 1980 slasher hit, Friday the 13th. History.com outlines many other interesting reasons we may be afraid of the date Friday the 13th, and it's a pretty fascinating read.

So now that we know why Friday the 13th is unlucky, and we know the Tri-State's favorite superstitions, it begs the question, are you superstitious?

