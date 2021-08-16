New Harmony’s Kunstfest Returns September 18th & 19th

New Harmony's biggest event of the year, Kunstfest will return the third weekend in September. If you've never been before, Kunstfest is one festival you won't want to miss. For one it's set in quaint little New Harmony which is such a cool town, and there's plenty to do to keep you occupied at Kunstfest.

Kunstfest you may notice has a very German ring to it and that's because the festival is a celebration of German heritage and art. As "kunst" means "art" in German. Kunstfest will take place on Saturday, September 18th from 9 AM-5 PM, and Sunday, September 19th from 9 AM-4 PM. On those days vendors will be lining the streets of New Harmony showcasing all kinds of things from art to antiques, to crafts and much more.

And if you're a fan of German food, well even better! Of course, all your German favorites will be served up at Kunstfest. They'll have plenty of kraut balls, bratwursts, kuchens, german potato salad, fried bologna, and brain sandwiches served up hot and fresh!

They'll also have plenty of live entertainment all weekend to enjoy at Kunstfest. Check out VisitPoseyCounty.com to learn more about the upcoming festival. I have been to Kunstfest before with some friends, and we had a blast. There's so much to do and see, I highly recommend checking it out if you get the chance. New Harmony isn't a far drive from Evansville, and it's well worth it because there's plenty to do and plenty of sights to see while there.

