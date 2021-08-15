Medieval Torture Museum Opening in Chicago

If you're a fan of the dark and creepy, this museum may be the perfect stop on your next visit to Chicago. There's seriously so much to do in Chicago, you could spend the entire day exploring the city and not run out of things to see or do, but if you're a fan of creepy things this museum has plenty of that! It's the Medieval Torture Museum and it's set to open soon.

Get our free mobile app

The Medieval Torture Museum has a St. Augustine, Florida location, and it seems they're expanding to Chicago. They say their St. Augustine location is the biggest interactive torture museum in the U.S. In fact, according to their website, they are the first exclusive medieval torture museum in the U.S. What I really want to know is, what do they mean by interactive? I've been to interactive museums before about true crime (Alcatraz East in Pigeon Forge), and the Titanic Museum (also in Pigeon Forge), but an interactive museum of torture? I don't know how interactive I want to get with a museum about torture haha!

On July 22nd the Medieval Torture Museum Chicago Facebook page posted some behind-the-scenes footage and it looks like they're working hard to get the museum up and running in their second location. If you want to learn more about the museum, you can check out their website, MedievalTortureMuseum.com. And you can find their Medieval Torture Museum Chicago Facebook page, here to keep an eye on when they'll officially be opening their doors to the public. Judging by the comments on their latest posts it looks like they're shooting for fall, 2021.

If you want a sneak peek at what you can probably expect at their Chicago location, here's a video showcasing some of their St. Augustine location, but be warned, some of the torture depicted is pretty graphic!



LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.