Reality Star, Faye Chrisley Makes A Pit Stop In Henderson, Kentucky

Faye Chrisley from USA's hit show, "Chrisley Knows Best" was in the Evansville area Monday morning, but what in the world was she doing here?!

If you have ever seen Chrisley Knows Best on the USA Network, you know that the Chrisleys' are nothing short of hilarious. I had the pleasure of meeting Todd Chrisley a few years back at the CMA Fest in Nashville. I was able to chat with him for a little while and during that time, I found out that what you see on television is the exact same person you will meet in real life. That guy was awesome and I didn't stop laughing.

Travis Sams

Another person on that show that everyone seems to love is Todd's mom, Faye. Nanny Faye is known for being full of life and spunk despite her age. She gives Todd a run for his money on that show and their dynamic is great.

Faye, along with the other Chrisley family members, currently resides in Nashville. As you know, Nashville is not too far from the Evansville area. This is why Faye makes frequent visits to the area to hit up the casino.

Apparently, she was in town over the weekend testing her luck at Tropicana Evansville. On her way back home, her tire pressure light came on. So she stopped in at Henderson Chevy to get her tires aired up. The crew at Henderson Chevy were both shocked and thrilled to see her come in. Dante Gill, who works at Henderson Chevy, said:

"She is a sweetheart and freakin' hilarious, she had her 2-pound teacup Yorkie with her in her bag. She is by far one of the sweetest nicest ladies I have ever met. Promised us she would stop back by next time she is in town."

Dante Gill

I guess now I am going to have to go to the casino or hang out at Henderson Chevy more often so that I can get the opportunity to hang out with Nanny Faye and share a few laughs together!

