Evansville Salvation Army In Need Of Volunteers This Holiday Season

The holidays are coming up very soon and the Salvation Army in Evansville is in dire need of volunteers this holiday season.

COVID-19 has hit everyone hard, that's no secret. The Salvation Army continues to help out those in the community during these difficult times. However, the need for volunteers to continue these efforts are needed more than ever. There are several ways that you can help this organization this holiday season.

First off, you can help them out with Thanksgiving this year. Thanksgiving Dinner Prep is happening Tuesday, November 24th from 1 to 3:30. They are in need of volunteers to help prepare pies and deboning turkey for the meal, or general meal prep. The meal itself will take place Wednesday, November 25th. This will be a hot to-go dinner. They also need folks to help serve dinners, clean up, etc.

Next up, the thing that they need the most help with, are volunteers for bell ringers. Bell ringers are needed everyday through December 24, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. They say that they especially need bell ringers on Friday and Saturday. If you are interested in helping out, you can call 802-270-0920 or sign up online at: www.registertoring.com.

There are also a few other things that they will need volunteers for this holiday season to continue to help serve the community as they have in the years past. Here are some other ways that you can help your local Salvation Army:

You can help pre-pack gifts for families from the wish lists they filled out. This will happen during the mornings and afternoons 9:00-12:00 and 1:00-3:00, starting the first week of December. Any number of people would be a help. They will have social distancing measures in place and will work in very small groups.

-17 the Evansville Salvation Army will be distributing all of the toys, gifts, and food that has been collected. They will be packing together and giving it out to families at appointments times and to those who have signed up. The Salvation Army needs help in the morning 8:00-12:00 and afternoon 12:00-4:00 on all of those days. It will be a drive thru event, and they are looking for 10-15 people each morning and afternoon shift. On December 4th, they will need help with Toy Collections at Walmart on Evansville's west side from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Through December 24 The Salvation Army will need volunteers to help drive to pick up toys, food, and other donations at various times throughout the week.

If you would like to help assist the Evansville Salvation Army in these efforts, you can call (812) 422-4673 or visit their website by CLICKING HERE.