22 Locations in the Tri-State You Can Get a COVID-19 Test

COVID-19 cases are surging all across the country, including here in the Tri-State. With cold and flu season also getting started, and the symptoms of all three being similar, what you may have written off in the past as one or the other could be neither. The only way to know for sure will be to get yourself a COVID test. Fortunately, we have several options around the Tri-State to get it done.

Since the start of the pandemic, testing has become far more efficient, with results being returned in less than 24 hours in many cases. In the one instance I needed to be tested because I was considered a close contact of someone who had tested positive, I received the test around Noon on a Friday, and had my results by 7:00 a.m. the following day. However, it can take longer depending on the amount of tests a particular location has given and needs to process over the course of a day.

Whether or not you need to get tested depends on if your one of the following people according to the CDC:

People who have symptoms of COVID-19

People who have had close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more) with someone with confirmed COVID-19.​​

People who have been asked or referred to get testing by their healthcare provider, local or state health department.

Of course, you can still get tested even if you don't fall into one of the above categories because there's always the possibility you have picked up the virus without knowing it, but are asymptomatic.

If you decide you need to get tested, these are the locations around the Tri-State you can go to get it done.

