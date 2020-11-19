Vanderburgh Humane Society Online Auction Fundraiser Happening Now

Not to sound like a broken record, but 2020 has been a rough year. Many of us are dealing with stress due to the pandemic and other stressful world events. Our local non-profits are also dealing with stress due to the fact many of their big fundraising events have been canceled. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is looking to bridge the gap in lost funds from canceled events this year, by hosting a socially distanced approved event, an online auction.

There's approximately 150 items up for auction so chances are they'll have something that will peak your interest. Just by doing a quick scroll through I saw everything from electronics, to wine, to pet supplies, to jewelry, and more! It's also completely free to bid. Bidding will continue through November 22nd.

Here's what VHS says about the auction:

Each year, the Vanderburgh Humane Society hosts an in-person benefit dinner and auction in the spring. It is the shelter’s largest fundraising event and typically nets more than $60,000 in vital funding for the shelter’s animals and public services. But of course, COVID-19 had other plans for 2020. Like so many other organizations, the VHS had to pivot their event to a virtual format. Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs – round 2 will be held online! Bidding is NOW OPEN atwww.one.bidpal.net/VHS Approximately 150 items are available. The pets and people who utilize the VHS' services and programming (including 11 other local animal welfare organizations!) are depending on them now more than ever before. The mission forges on… the VHS has not missed a single day of animal care and public service throughout the pandemic. Additionally, the organization has not received a single dime of local COVID-19 relief funding. Now they need the Tri-State to rally together. Bidding is 100% free. People only need to create a OneCause account to bid. Get details on this year’s auction at www.vhslifesaver.org/auction.

of course you can always make a monetary donation to help out the Vanderburgh Humane Society, and please consider rescuing your next furry family member!