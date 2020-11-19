Usually when we report about special weather statements from The National Weather Service, it's about tornados, flooding, or winter weather. This is the first time I've ever had to report on a fire hazard in the tri-state.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri for Wednesday, Nov 19, 2020.

From The National Weather Service in Paducah KY:

Red Flag Warning

Gusty south to southwest winds are forecast today. Speeds will be 15 to 30 mph, with gusts 30 to 40 mph. The winds combined with very low relative humidity will result in a high fire danger across the region. Strong and gusty south to southwest winds, critically low relative humidity, and drying fuel conditions will promote rapid fire growth. Any fire that starts could quickly spread out of control. There should be no burning today. Conditions will improve at sunset.