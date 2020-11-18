Yabba Dabba Doo! Fruity And Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamers Are Coming!

A couple of new coffee creamers will be coming your way that will turn your morning drink into a modern stoneage coffee lover's dream!

For the 50th anniversary of Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles, Post and International Delight have teamed up to create two new coffee creamers that cereal lovers will surely enjoy.

According to MSN, the Cocoa Pebbles creamer tastes like the rich chocolate milk you will find in your cereal bowl after eating your Cocoa Pebbles. As far as the Fruity Pebbles creamer goes, it "tastes like a sweet all-in-one mix of cherry, lemon and orange." Basically both taste like the milk that's left in your bowl after finishing the cereal. To sum it up, they taste delicious!

I suppose you can even get creative with these creamers and use them in things other than your morning cup of coffee. Off the top of my head, you could add them to baked goods like pies, cookies, and cakes, maybe mix some in with ice cream, or simply mixing it in with a glass of milk. Get creative with how you use it!

There's just one small problem...you won't find these creamers in stores until 2021. According to MSN, they will be at Walmart and other retailers in January, 2021. They say that each creamer will cost around $3.29. Until then, you might just have to mix the milk at the bottom of your cereal bowl into your coffee.

This isn't the only cereal-inspired coffee creamer to come out recently. Earlier this year, Coffee-Matte launched a Cinnamon Toast Crunch coffee creamer. It's proven to be a hit for them, so I think this new Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles creamer will be a success too.

(H/T- MSN)