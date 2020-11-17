Hold the Gluten, Double the Stuf: Gluten Free Oreos Coming Soon

If you live with someone that has food allergies, or a condition like Celiac Disease, that requires a special diet, you know that mealtime is a challenge. My husband has Celiac, and so that means he can't have anything that contains: Wheat, barley, malt, rye, brewers yeast, spelt, and some other grains that come from wheat.

You might be able to tell from that list that many common foods that we eat everyday are off-limits to someone with Celiac. The obvious answer to keeping gluten out of the house, is for everyone to eat gluten free. There are so many GF options these days, that you can eat pretty normally with easy substitutes. BUT, if you've already had the taste of the full-gluten foods, you can certainly taste the difference.

Some food companies are getting it right, though. Rice Chex varieties are gluten free.

Pillsbury has really perfected gluten free brownie, cookie and cake mixes.

The gluten free snack game is pretty weak, unless you like off-brand tasting cookies.

If you are now craving a real Oreo cookie that is gluten free, I have some good news, and some bad news. The good news is that Oreo cookies will have a gluten free version, and yes even Double Stuf. The bad news is that you'll need to be a little patient. The cookies are expected to hit shelves in January, 2021.