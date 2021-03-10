Nabisco Launch Limited Edition Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreos

Remember when it was such a big deal when Nabisco launched the Double Stuffed Oreos? The excited we had over double the cream filling inside the chocolate sandwich cookies was nothing short of monumental. Over the years Nabisco has really gotten wild with their Oreo creations. From Mint Oreos to Birthday Cake Oreos, the flavor list has grown and expanded. The company often dishes up limited edition flavors as well.

The newest release from Oreo is a limited edition flavor. The Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreo offers up donut and strawberry flavored pink cream artfully sandwiched between two discs of golden deliciousness to create something sure to make you want to eat these with your morning coffee! I mean, donuts are breakfast food so it would only stand to reason that it would be perfectly acceptable to eat the new Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreos for breakfast.

Get our free mobile app

Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreos aren't the only exciting flavor you can find from your favorite cookie to dip into a glass of milk. A quick trip over to the Oreo website reveals a number of unique cookie options to pair with your 2% - or whole, skim or almond. We're not here to judge how you dip your Oreos.

Some of the amazing flavors currently available include:

Carrot Cake - Pairing a cream cheese middle with a carrot cake flavored sandwich cookie.

Chocolate Marshmallow - You'll find tiny bits of marshmallow inside the crisp chocolate cookies with a chocolate cream filling

Caramel Coconut - The traditional chocolate Oreo wafers are filled with a caramel and coconut flavored cream.

Brookie-O - The traditional chocolate sandwich cookie gets a major upgrade with this limited edition flavor featuring our favorite chocolate wafer stuffed with not one but three layers of cream: traditional cream, brownie flavored cream and cookie dough flavored cream!

Not only do Oreos come in an array of fun and festive flavor combinations, but you can even create your own custom Oreos with OreoID. Whether you want to just customize the color of the cream or include a photo and sprinkles, Oreo lets you get creative!

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?