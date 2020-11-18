Evansville Police Looking For Leads On Missing Camper

The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a camper that went missing last month. According to the Evansville Police Department, the camper was taken from a storage unit located at 7100 E. Indiana Street in Evansville where it was being held. It went missing sometime between October 12, 2020 and October 30, 2020.

Imagine that you've invested into a camper to take on adventures with your friends and family and then you go out to pick it up for an adventure and it's gone from the facility you've been storing it. I would be devastated! The missing camper is a Vibe Extreme Lite, as you can see it boldly emblazoned on the end of it in the photographs shared by the Evansville Police Department. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this camper, you're asked to contact the EPD's Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7968.