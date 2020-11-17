Deaconess to Open New COVID Testing Site in Newburgh Nov. 20th

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, including right here in the Tri-State, the need for testing to help provide accurate information on the spread is needed. Residents in Warrick County will soon be able to get tested without needing to travel to Vanderburgh County with the opening of a new testing site in Newburgh.

The new site, announced by Deaconess Health Systems and the Warrick County Health Department on Monday, will be located on the backside of the Warrick Education Center on Highway 261 across from the parking lot of Castle High School.

According to a press release from Deaconess, and shared by Eyewitness News, the site will be both drive-thru and walk-up, and will have a "soft opening" this Friday (November 20th, 2020) with regular hours beginning the week of November 30th.

The hours for November 20th through 29th are as follows:

Friday, November 20th: 1:00 - 5:00 p.m.

1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21st and Sunday, November 22nd: Closed

Closed Monday, November 23rd: 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24th: Noon - 5:00 p.m.

Noon - 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25th: 8:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 26th through Sunday, November 29th: Closed (Thanksgiving Holiday)

The normal hours beginning on the 30th will be:

Mondays: 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Tuesdays: Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Noon – 8:00 p.m. Wednesdays: 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Fridays: 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Sundays: Closed

Being someone who lives in Newburgh, I'm glad to see we'll have a testing option closer to home. The one time I needed to get tested due to being considered a close contact of someone who tested positive, I had to drive to the Deaconess Clinic on the corner of Green River and Lynch Roads. Not a far drive, but having an option that's only a few minutes away from my house instead of 20 will be nice if I need it (hopefully I won't).

Tests can be scheduled in advance through the Deaconess Testing website.

[Source: Deaconess Health Systems via Eyewitness News]

