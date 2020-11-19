UPDATE: The Evansville Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash Virtual 5K

This Evansville Rescue Mission had a plan to hold the 9th annual Drumstick Dash in person, but it's simply not safe to do that right now. But we can still participate in the Move their feet, So others can eat fundraiser.

You can sign up for $30 until Thanksgiving Day, and then on the honor-system, complete your race at your leisure. When you and your family choose to do the race, the Rescue Mission asks that you post a picture and they will share those on Facebook. Please use #DrumstickDashEVV

Your Evansville Rescue Mission has a goal of providing 19,583 meals by Thanksgiving. Each $2.93 meal you provide is SO MUCH MORE than a plate of food. It's an opportunity for men and women to change their lives. To end their hunger. To put homelessness behind them. Click HERE to donate.

Evansville Rescue Mission

500 East Walnut Street

Evansville, IN 47713

Phone: 812.421.3800

Fax: 812.421.3809

E-Mail: info@ermstaff.org

With a capacity of 222 beds (not including cots and mattresses), your Evansville Rescue Mission’s Residence Center is the Tri-State’s oldest and largest service provider for homeless men but offers emergency services for the general public, as well.

No matter the circumstance, your Evansville Rescue Mission opens its doors daily with a help desk open 24/7 to provide for the basic needs of the Tri-State’s less fortunate.For an in-depth look into the Residence Center’s shelter policy and procedures, please refer to our ERM Guest Welcome Booklet.