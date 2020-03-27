The best thing to come out of this whole COVID-19 crisis has been people's ingenuity when it comes to finding ways to cope with our current need to socially distance ourselves from each other. Take these two couples for example who decided they weren't going to let the virus stop them from supporting their favorite local restaurant on a beautiful spring evening.

House of Como shared the video below on their Facebook page Thursday evening showing a few of their loyal customers truly making the most of the current circumstances.

Now that's a great idea! Hats off to these two couples for finding a creative way to enjoy a meal from their favorite restaurant.

Whether it's House of Como, or any of the other local restaurants in the area, try and make a point to order take out from them every once in a while as many are and will be struggling under the current social distancing orders. Eating it in their parking lot is optional.

[Source: House of Como Facebook]