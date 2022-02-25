Don’t Drive Angry – Evansville Police Increasing Patrols to Stop Aggressive and Dangerous Driving

We've all done it. We get out on the Lloyd Expressway, Highway 41, or Interstate 69 and even though the posted speed limit says 45, 50, or maybe 60, we push down on the gas pedal a little harder for any number of reasons. We're late getting to where we need to go, we're ready to just get to wherever we're going, or we just enjoy the thrill of going fast. I've done it, you've done it, we've all done it. Some of us likely do it every time we drive (🙋‍♂️). Chances are you've also caught up to someone not going quite as fast as you and tailed them so closely, you could park in their trunk. Or, maybe you were cruising along and a stoplight went from green to yellow, so you made the decision to go ahead and cruise through the intersection, only for the light to turn red right as you got there, or as you got about halfway through. It's only a violation if you get caught, right? Well, the chances of that happening are going to be higher now with the Evansville Police Department announcing they will be increasing patrols to keep an eye out for aggressive and dangerous drivers.

Evansville Police Department Traffic Safety Campaign

The increased patrols are made possible through a grant awarded to the Department and will run from February 25th through March 21st. Officers will be looking for anyone driving aggressively or dangerously. Examples they provide in a press release sent to local media include, speeding, stoplight/stop sign violations, improper lane changes, failure to signal, following too closely, and of course, those who had one too many and made the poor decision to get behind the wheel.

The time frame for the increased patrols was not picked at random. As the Department notes in the press release:

This time period encompasses the St. Patrick’s Day holiday as well as the beginning of March Madness, which are both occasions where people enjoy alcoholic beverages.

Traffic Violation Fines in Vanderburgh County

Getting caught violating a traffic law won't be cheap if an EPD officer catches you. According to the Evansville city website, these are the fines you'll have to pay if you violate a traffic law, so it's in your best interest and everyone else's on the road, to be on your best behavior when you're behind the wheel.

Disregarding Traffic Control Device - $ 136.50

Disregarding Red Light - $ 136.50

Disregarding Stop Sign - $ 136.50

Disregarding Auto Signal - $ 136.50

Disregarding Railroad Signals - $ 136.50

Disregarding Barricade - $ 136.50

Drivers License Not in Possession - $ 136.00

Driving Across Divided Highway - $ 136.50

Expired Drivers License - $ 136.00

Expired Registration - $ 136.00

Expired License Plate - $ 136.00

Failure to Carry Registration - $ 136.00

Failure to Use or Dim Headlights - $ 136.50

Failure to Yield - $ 136.50

False or Fictitious Registration - $ 136.00

Following Too Close - $ 136.50

Improper Registration - $ 136.00

Improper Display of License Plate - $ 136.00

Improper Start from Parked Position - $ 136.50

Improper Turn - $ 136.50

Improper Lane Usage - $ 136.50

Improper Passing - $ 136.50

Improper Backing - $ 136.50

Left of Center - $ 136.50

No or Improper Windshield Wipers - $ 136.00

No or Improper Brake Lights - $ 136.00

No or Improper License Plate Light - $ 136.00

No or Improper Rear View Mirror - $ 136.00

No or Improper Tail Lights - $ 136.00

No or Improper Head Lights - $ 136.00

No or Improper Brakes - $ 136.50

No or Improper Turn Signals - $ 136.50

No or Improper Tires - $ 136.50

No or Improper Mufflers - $ 136.00

No or Improper Bumper - $ 136.00

Passing on Double Yellow Line - $ 136.50

Seatbelt Violation - $ 25.00

Seatbelt/Child Restraint - Court Appearance

Speeding 16-25 Miles Over Speed Limit - $ 145.50

Speeding 1-15 Miles Over Speed Limit - $ 140.50

Speeding Over 25 MPH over speed limit, Speeding in a School Zone, or Speeding in a Work Zone - $171.00 and Court Appearance

U-Turn - $ 136.50

Wrong Way on One Way - $ 136.50

[Source: Evansville Police Department Press Release]