Evansville Man Arrested For Murder Of Missing Illinois Woman

An Evansville man has been arrested on murder charges related to the 2014 disappearance and murder of Megan Nichols. According to a press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Brodey Ian Murbarger was arrested on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 without incident outside of his place of employment.

Indiana State Police, Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and the Evansville Police Department worked together to execute a murder warrant for Murbarger after a grand jury issued an indictment for him late last month in the case of Megan Nichols, a young Illinois woman who was reported missing in 2014 and whose remains were found in a rural area of Wayne County, Illinois. Murbarger is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail while he awaits extradition back to Illinois.

Anyone with any information regarding the circumstances of the death of Megan Nichols is asked to contact the FBI at (217) 522-9675.

[SOURCE: VCSO]