Early Voting to Take Place at EVPL Locations Starting Next Week

It is that time to get out and #vote. I’m sure you have seen all of the numerous Facebook ads, TV commercials, and social media posts encouraging you to go vote during this election season. It’s a big deal. If you are registered to vote early, you can get this taken care of right away and you have a few different locations to choose from.

Starting this coming Monday, October 19, and going through Friday, October 30, early voters will be able to cast their ballots at five Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations. They are:

EVPL Central

EVPL McCollough

EVPL North Park

EVPL Oaklyn

EVPL Red Bank

If you need to check your registration status before the 19, you can do that here.

If you are voting early and plan to vote at one of these five locations, “EVPL and the Vanderburgh County Election Office encourage voters to practice health and safety measures, including exercising social distancing practices while in line and when in the polling room. Additionally, due to executive orders from government officials, face coverings are required when in library buildings,” according to a press release from the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

Something else to keep in mind during this time is; although these locations will be used as early voting sites, they will not be open on election day, November 3. Again, more information on where you need to vote on election day can be found here. EVPL would also like to remind library-goers that during this time of early voting there will be no in-person services. However, the curbside pickup service will be available.