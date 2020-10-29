Drive-Up House of Horrors Worth The Short Drive From Evansville

Hailey's House of Horrors is an awesome interactive projection show and Halloween display not far from Evansville in New Haven, Illinois. Hailey actually reached out to us through our Facebook page, and we're glad she did!

Her House of Horrors contains a projection show featuring Hocus Pocus and Stranger Things. There are also tons of photo opportunities and animatronics. Showtimes are 7p-8p each this Friday & Saturday night, October 30th & 31st. The animatronics are all controlled by step pads so there's no worry about picking up germs by touching anything. You can even just drive up and stay in the car if you'd like to watch the projection show.

The entire show is in the Hailey's yard and you can find it just 14 miles outside of Mount Vernon, Indiana at 821 Marshall Street in New Haven, Illinois. While the display is 100% free to check out, Hailey does have a bucket set up where you can make donations to Posey Humane Society and PC Pound Puppies. So grab your favorite gouls, hop on your broom and head to New Haven for some Halloween fun.