Downtown Evansville is Looking for Ice Sculptors
The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District works hard to serve the residents and businesses of downtown Evansville. They are always bringing fun events downtown, and adding fun things to do like Game Room Alley and Self.e Alley. Not to mention they pretreated downtown sidewalks before the snow today (January 27th). Now they're looking for ice sculptors.
They're hoping to bring even more winter fun and festivities to downtown. They shared on Facebook they're hoping to do fun things like what they do in downtown Grand Rapids. The pictures they shared were pictures of an ice sculpted foosball table, an ice sculpted checkers board, and an ice sculpted Connect 4 board. How fun would that be? Besides being really cool, they also just look really pretty too.
Here's what they said on Facebook about the need for ice sculptors:
Aren’t these cool?! Would you like to see similar frozen games in Downtown Evansville?We're looking for ice sculptors for winter 2021-2022 in Downtown Evansville. Please share any recommendations you may have in the comments below.
