The adorable four year old I'm referring to, just happens to be my granddaughter. I know grandparents are kind partial to their grandkids, but you gotta admit, she's pretty cute. And, her make-up skills are on point.

My granddaughter is obsessed with with character costumes, wigs and make-up. She has a whole adult sized rack of costumes and a dressing table for make-up. When she gets into character, she totally commits. We even have to call her by the characters name,

On one of our FaceTime calls she asked her papa and I if we wanted her to do a make-up tutorial. Of course, like all good grandparents would do, we said, YES. She went on to teach us how to put on a full Ariel, Little Mermaid, character face. We were floored. Not only was se totally comfortable in front of the camera, but her make-up looked great. I had to keep reminding myself that she is only four years old.

So, naturally, when she came to visit us the last time, we wanted to see if the FaceTime make-up tutorial was a fluke. I sat my phone on the dining room table, set make-up bag in front of her and started recording.

This is the magic we captured. The very first of many, I have a feeling, of Norah June Make-up Tutorials. In this first episode, she teaches you how to look like Aurora from Sleeping Beauty. Oh, and by the way, Norah accuses Papa of passing gas during her video. Just wait for it. Hilarious.



Since she asked for suscribers LOL, I guess she'll need a YouTube channel.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app