Dramatic Video Shows Illinois Police Rescue Child from Icy Pond

If you've never learned the lesson that you don't play on an icy pond, this should be a teachable moment. There's new dramatic video showing Illinois police rescuing a child and an adult that tried to save them from a frozen pond.

Get our free mobile app

There are actually multiple reports from different locations in Illinois this week showing kids that had to be pulled from iced over lakes and ponds. The first was from Aurora, Illinois where a child and adult had to be rescued. Both were treated and released from a local hospital. It's worth mentioning that 2 police officers also had to be treated for injuries from this rescue, too.

On Wednesday, two boys also had to be pulled from a Palatine, Illinois lake by rescuers as reported by both the NBC and ABC TV stations in Chicago. Both of these boys were hospitalized in Palatine and there is no update on their conditions at this time.

Farm and Dairy has a helpful article on how to check and be safe around frozen lakes. The best plan of all is to avoid being on them if at all possible. You don't want to end up being a news report and/or being responsible for rescuers being injured either.