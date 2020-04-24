Aurora Receives $25K Grant to Assist the Homeless During COVID-19

Information provided by Nathan A Jochum, Grants and Development Officer for Aurora, Inc

Aurora, Inc. is pleased to announce they are the recipient of $25,000 from the Fifth Third Foundation to help address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through Aurora’s case and data management work at the Evansville Independent Self-Isolation Center (EISIC).

Along with serving the housing needs of the homeless community of Evansville through case management, outreach, rapid rehousing, re-entry, the Victory Project and other services, Aurora, Inc. has partnered with the City of Evansville, the Commission on Homelessness and other participating organizations to facilitate case and data management work at the EISIC, a self-isolation center which provides a safe, secure place for those experiencing homelessness. Individuals who have been tested and awaiting results or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 can be isolated as they wait for their symptoms to dissipate. “Aurora is a key community partner in the fight against homelessness in Evansville,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “The Aurora team approaches each day with the vision that our city becomes stronger when all of our citizens have safe and decent housing. The generous grant from Fifth Third Bank will ensure Aurora has additional resources to meet that vision during this period of crisis,” Winnecke added.

"During these unprecedented times, Aurora continues to fulfill its mission to house those families, children, and individuals in our community experiencing homelessness. Through the leadership of Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the Commission on Homelessness, and the Diocese of Evansville, Aurora was compelled to serve in emergency service by partnering with ECHO Housing and ECHO Health to provide case management services to those individuals who are awaiting test results or have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Evansville Self-Isolation Center at the Sarto Retreat House. We are uniquely positioned to offer staff, support, and help ensure our most vulnerable in our community could rest and recover from illness and help reduce the spread of this serious virus.” said Zac Heronemus, Aurora Executive Director.

Security and cleaning staff will be provided by the City. Cleaning and sanitizing will be subject to inspection and approval by the Vanderburgh County Health Department, and later will be used to fully restore the Retreat House to its prior condition. Dedicated staff of Aurora Inc., ECHO Community Healthcare, ECHO Housing Corp. and others have volunteered to oversee clients’ recuperation at the facility. According to Chris Metz, Executive Director of ECHO Housing, "ECHO Housing Corporation is honored to serve alongside our longtime partner agency, Aurora, as we work in coordination with the Vanderburgh County Commission on Homelessness to provide critical supportive services for individuals experiencing homelessness while recovering from COVID-19. We are specifically grateful to the Aurora Homeless Outreach Team for being the first to answer the call to service and for providing leadership to our on-site volunteer team while ensuring quality care for the residents of the Evansville Independent Self-Isolation Center (EISIC)."

“Fifth Third Bank is extremely proud to award $25,000 to Aurora, Inc. in support of their Covid-19 Relief programs. With continued input and leadership from our Evansville Market President, Court Kull, the Bank was thrilled to learn of the innovative work and collaboration being done throughout Evansville in support of the homeless population. Aurora, the City of Evansville, and its many local partners are a testament to the power of community and we at Fifth Third are honored to be a part of this effort,” said Kevin Hipskind, Fifth Third Regional President.

“Aurora is very grateful for Fifth Third Bank's support of our efforts in this community partnership. The funding committed plays a vital role in helping Aurora raise its level of service, contribute to this great partnership between the Commission on Homelessness, the City of Evansville, the Diocese of Evansville, ECHO Housing and ECHO Health, and ensure safe shelter for those experiencing homelessness while battling Covid-19." said Zac Heronemus, Aurora Executive Director.