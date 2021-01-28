If You Constantly Crave Chocolate, Your Body Could Be Deficient In This Mineral

If you're always eating chocolate, there could be an underlying problem aside from the fact that you just really like to eat chocolate.

Now, we all know people who like chocolate. We also know certain people who crave it nonstop. There might be a reason behind why some people constantly crave chocolate. No, it's not because they are pregnant. In fact, it could have to do with something they are lacking in their diet.

According to Dr. Susan Yanovski, who is a co-director at the government's Office of Obesity Research, if you constantly crave chocolate, there's a good possibility that you aren't getting enough magnesium in your diet. She says that up to 80% of people in the U.S. may be deficient in the essential mineral.

So what does chocolate have to do with a deficiency in magnesium? Well, chocolate is loaded with it! That's why some experts think that you're not getting enough of it from other foods, so your body craves chocolate to make up for it.

Now, magnesium is a very important mineral for your body. Eatthis.com says that the mineral "plays a critical role in bone health, heart function, digestion, sleep, cellular health, and even mood and energy levels." Not only that, but when your magnesium levels are very low, it increases your risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and osteoporosis. Not to mention, it weakens your immune system.

While chocolate is certainly one way to get magnesium, it isn't necessarily the most healthy way to get it. Sure chocolate tastes good, but it's loaded with sugar and a ton of calories. Healthier options for those who have constant chocolate cravings (AKA low magnesium levels) include fish, nuts, seeds, beans, avocados, brown rice, and dark leafy greens like spinach.

So if you're constantly craving chocolate, try eating some of those foods or taking an over the counter magnesium vitamin to see if that helps ease up your cravings.

(H/T- Eatthis.com)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app