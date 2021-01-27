Half Pot Tickets on Sale Now to Help Evansville’s Talon Trust

The Talon Trust is an Evansville based rescue of raptors (also known as predatory birds). They rescue and rehabilitate many kinds of raptors, and also have an educational program to teach the public about birds of prey. They are a non profit dedicated to native raptors such as hawks, owls, vultures, etc...You can learn more about The Talon Trust, here!

They do a lot of great work in our are to help our native birds of prey. In fact they've recently helped 66 different raptors out. Due to the fact they've needed to cancel their events in 2020 funds are down, so they're hosting a half pot fundraiser to cover medical costs.

IT'S HALF POT TIME!!! 2020 was a rough year for everyone, including the Talon Trust and the 66 native raptors we rescued from mishaps and misfortunes last year. Our funds are low (no programs in 2020), and we need your help to fund food and medical care for 2021! So buy half pot tickets, and it is a WIN WIN! You can get yours from a Talon Trust member or through Facebook Messenger. It can be no contact! We can take payment through our PayPal, and get your tickets to you virtually. And, if you share this through Facebook you may help us sell more tickets! Thank you! $5 per ticket / $20 for 5 tickets. There is no limit on number of tickets you may purchase! General Ticket Sales: Feb 1 - Mar 2 *Virtual Tickets Only Sales: Mar 2 - Mar 6 (10am CST deadline) March 6th @ 12pm CST - Live Facebook Drawing *To purchase tickets during the Virtual Tickets Only window, you will need to contact us via our Facebook Message button, and we will send you a picture of your tickets with your name on them. Payment for virtual tickets must be made via PayPal donate button on our website or Facebook page.

