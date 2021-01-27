Check Out This Indoor Adventure Park Not Far From Evansville

If you're looking for something new and fun to do with your family, there's an indoor adventure park that you might want to visit.

Urban Air Adventure Park is an indoor park with attractions that cater to any level and age. From the look of things, there’s something fun for everyone. Some of the attractions they have include indoor ziplining, a ropes course, climbing walls, virtual reality, a tubes playground, several trampoline attractions, and MORE! This place looks like a blast.

It's open year round, so it is ideal especially in the winter months where it's cold outside and there's not a whole lot to do. Pack the family up and take them to Urban Air Adventure Park where you don't have to worry about the cold or rain stopping you from having a great day. There's enough to do here that you might even want to make a couple days out of it!

Urban Air Adventure Park has several locations around the Evansville area. There are locations in Bloomington, Franklin, and Noblesville in Indiana. There's also locations in Nashville and Cool Springs in Tennessee as well as St. Louis and Cincinnati. Each location varies in attractions that they have to offer, but overall they have the same things. It just depends on where you want to visit and if there's a special attraction at one of these locations that you want to try out.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You can find out more about Urban Air Adventure Park, their locations, prices, and attractions by visiting their website here. You can also take a sneak peak of some of their attractions by checking out the gallery below!