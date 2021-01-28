Sleep in Heavenly Peace (Shaped by Faith)

Bruce Sheldon is a Volunteer and Chapter President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Owensboro, KY.

Bruce shares the story and history behind Sleep in Heavenly Peace and how it got started. He also talks about how and why he got involved with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and how this organization has impacted his life and the lives of others.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization made up of volunteers who are dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch beds and bunk beds to children and families in need. They also supply all the bedding for each bed.

Find out more about this amazing organization that is helping children who need a bed who are no longer sleeping on the floor. In 2020, they were able to build and deliver 51 beds! This year, 2021 they have much higher goals set for delivering even more beds to children! https://www.facebook.com/SHPOwensboro