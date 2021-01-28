Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is a man of many talents, and he never ceases to amaze me. Not only has he done a great job as mayor of the river city, but he's also a great guy - he's stylish, he has great hair, he's got a great singing voice, and he's an athlete. We've seen him handle the pressure of throwing out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game (that video proof is below), and now we see that he can handle himself on the hardwood too.

Evansville, and the Ford Center, will once again host the NCAA Division II Elite 8 Championship Tournament this March. Mayor Winnecke shared a video on his Facebook page to announcing that the NCAA is providing free 'March Madness' masks to Evansville residents that might need/want one - it's first come, first served by the way. Before delivering the good news, Mayor Winnecke showed us his impeccable jump shot form - hand behind the ball, elbow in, great follow through and rotation - which resulted in a 'nothing but net' bucket. So cool!

NCAA is donating cloth masks to Evansville residents in need.

Pick up your free mask while supplies last at the CK Newsome Center. We're thankful for our partnership with the NCAA. And Evansville is excited to host the Division II Men's Basketball Elite Eight. More: https://finalfourindy.com/mask-madness

The NCAA Division II Elite 8 is scheduled for March 24-27, 2021 at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. The CK Newsome center is also downtown, at 100 Walnut Street.

And this...we've all seen plenty of politicians deliver horrendous first pitches. This is NOT that - this is Mayor Winnecke delivering a strike (from the mound) at Busch Stadium. I love everything about it, except for the Cardinals jersey he's wearing (go Cubs!).

Enter your number to get our free mobile app