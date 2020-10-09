Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke has issued an executive order placing restrictions on the number of people that can attend social and civic gatherings in hopes of helping to curb the continued increase in positive Covid-19 cases in the city. In his press conference the mayor cites data from state and local officials that says 2 additional reasons for the surge are "large gatherings with little to no social distancing and no mask wearing and employees of long-term healthcare facilities." The mayor goes on to detail latest data from District 10, encompassing 12 counties, that shows an increase in positive cases in all age groups. That data says that the highest positivity rate is being seen in the 70+ age group.

Regarding large gatherings, the mayor says that currently, under Phase 5 of Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb's Back On Track Plan requires that any event or gathering over 500 people requires approval from the local health department. In an effort to protect our community, Mayor Winnecke is putting into place a more restrictive measure permitting far fewer attendees. From the executive order, the number will be reduced to 125 beginning Monday, October 19, 2020 organizers of any gathering, social or civic that is expected to exceed 125 attendees must submit in writing an event plan to the Vanderburgh County Health Department at least 10 days prior to the event. From the order, social or civic gatherings can be defined as:

any event involving the gathering of multiple persons from different households, whether indoors or outdoors, at the same time and in the same place to attend an event, including, but not limited to, the following: weddings, ceremonies, family reunions, parties, benefits or fundraisers, fairs, festivals, carnivals, parades, community events, community holiday celebrations, conventions, sporting competitions, concerts, performances, and entertainment events.

The event plan must include any and all steps that will be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and must address the following:

Guest Information

Screening

Social Distancing

Sanitation Measures

Face Coverings

Compliance

Once an event plan is received, the Vanderburgh County Health Department may approve, deny, or request adjustments. To see more of the mayor's press conference, watch the video below.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=1045768802561542&ref=watch_permalink