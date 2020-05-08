Evansville Mayor Winnecke Says State of the City is ‘Resiliant’

During any 'normal' year, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke would deliver his annual State of the City address to the Rotary Club of Evansville in early spring. This year, that pesky coronavirus forced Mayor Winnecke to cancel those plans and change the way he shared the speech. And, as expected, the coronavirus occupied a decent amount of the Mayor's speech.

So, what is the state of our city? The word Mayor Winnecke uses is RESILIENT. Resilient is defined as "able to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions." Seems like a pretty perfect word for Evansville.

Download The WGBFAM Mobile App

Mayor Winnecke spends the first portion of his speech addressing the coronavirus and how the city has reacted. Not just Evansville government, but the community as a whole. He speaks about funding, food, jobs, and re-opening our city.

I was excited to hear that there was plenty of non-coronavirus related information too. It's a really good reminder about all of the exciting projects that we might have forgotten about in the last several weeks. Things like the various paving projects around the city, the downtown Deaconess Clinic/Medical School, the Deaconess Aquatic Center, the pump station project on the riverfront, and several more.

I don't know if you've ever seen/heard the state of the city address, but I can't recommend strongly enough that you take 14 minutes to watch Mayor Winnecke's speech.