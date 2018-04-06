Mayor’s State of the City Address Announces Funds for Kids Kingdom 2

City of Evansville via Twitter

It was revealed during Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke's State of the City Address that the Evansville Rotary has voted to reallocate funds that were originally donated for Roberts Park. That $100,000 donation will now go to fund Evansville's Kids Kingdom 2 - the latest playground project for the city. In recognition of their generous contribution, there will be a "Rotary Club Centennial Plaza" erected at the main entrance of the playground to say thank you for the donation to help bring the playground to fruition.

