It was revealed during Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke's State of the City Address that the Evansville Rotary has voted to reallocate funds that were originally donated for Roberts Park. That $100,000 donation will now go to fund Evansville's Kids Kingdom 2 - the latest playground project for the city. In recognition of their generous contribution, there will be a "Rotary Club Centennial Plaza" erected at the main entrance of the playground to say thank you for the donation to help bring the playground to fruition.