Potholes are a public nuisance, and they deserve to be eradicated! I think, if we come together as a society, we can make it happen!

Am I being a little too dramatic? Maybe. But potholes do suck, and they can do serious damage to our vehicles. That's why we are all encouraged to report any potholes we see over the next few weeks.

The annual pothole blitz is back, and Evansville's street maintenance department is counting on the public to report streets and roads that need to be fixed. And there are a few ways to do that. You can call (812)435-6000 or you #EVVpotholes on social media posts.